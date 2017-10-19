Mohammad Hafeez: Pakistan off-spinner's action reported for third time

Mohammad Hafeez has taken 136 wickets at an average of 36.68 in 193 one-day internationals

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been reported for a third time for a suspect bowling action.

The off-spinner was cited by umpires in Pakistan's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the the third one-day international on Wednesday.

Hafeez, 37, was reported in December 2014 and June 2015, after which he was suspended from bowling in international cricket for 12 months.

He will be tested within 14 days, during which he is permitted to bowl.