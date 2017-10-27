Ashes 2017-18: Joe Root says England do not have drinking culture

The series in Australia will be Joe Root's (left) first as captain

Captain Joe Root has denied there is a drinking culture in the England team.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, 26, was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

He will not fly out with the squad on Saturday for the Ashes series in Australia which begins on 23 November.

"We know it wasn't good enough. We are grown men and we will make sure things like this don't happen again," said Root.

"We know how to behave and we'll make sure that we conduct ourselves well on this tour."

Stokes was named in England's 16-man touring squad, but he was replaced by Steven Finn after the Sun newspaper published footage allegedly showing Stokes in a street brawl.

Root, 26, said preparations for the Ashes tour have been without his vice-captain in mind.

Alex Hales was with Stokes when the incident took place and was later interviewed under police caution, but his lawyer said he would be "surprised" if he faced further action.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and bowlers Liam Plunkett and Jake Ball, who were part of the night out but not involved in the incident, were warned by the ECB.

