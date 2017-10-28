Surrey: England quartet Roy, Curran, Foakes & Stoneman extend contracts

Surrey's England men (from left): Ben Foakes, Jason Roy, Tom Curran and Mark Stoneman

Surrey's England quartet Mark Stoneman, Ben Foakes, Jason Roy and Tom Curran have all extended their contracts at The Oval for at least three more years.

The news of opening batsman Stoneman and wicketkeeper Foakes signing new deals comes on the day they fly off on England's Ashes tour to Australia.

Roy and Curran have been selected in England's squad for the one-day series which starts on 14 January.

Stuart Meaker and Jade Dernbach also signed new deals earlier this week.

Both have penned three-year deals, while teenagers Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope and Amar Virdi have also extended their contracts, as have Ryan Patel, Gus Atkinson and Will Jacks.

Surrey finished third in the County Championship top flight in 2017, lost in the One-Day Cup final to Nottinghamshire at Lord's and went out at the quarter-final stages of the T20 Blast to Birmingham Bears.