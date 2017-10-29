Women's Ashes: England beat Australia by 20 runs to reduce deficit in series

Tammy Beaumont struck 10 fours in her 98-ball 74

Women's Ashes: Third one-day international, Coffs Harbour England 284-8 (50 overs): Knight 88, Beaumont 74, Taylor 69; Schutt 4-44 Australia 257-9 (48 overs): Healy 71, Bolton 62 England beat Australia by 20 runs (DLS method); Australia lead points-based series 4-2 Scorecard

England reduced the deficit in the Women's Ashes to two points with victory over Australia in the final one-day international.

Beaten in the first two ODIs, England produced a much-improved performance with bat and ball to win by 20 runs under the DLS method in Coffs Harbour.

The tourists posted 284-8 - their highest total against Australia - thanks to captain Heather Knight's 88 off 80 balls, 74 from Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor's 69.

Skipper Alyssa Healy (71) and Nicole Bolton (61) shared an opening stand of 118 for Australia, whose target was revised to 278 in 48 overs by a second rain delay.

However, they slipped from 172-2 to 257-9 as Alex Hartley claimed 3-25 and Nat Sciver 2-24 from eight overs.

Australia, who need eight points to retain the Ashes, lead 4-2 in the multi-format series.

The one-off day-night Test at the North Sydney Oval, which starts on 9 November, is worth four points, and the three Twenty20s two points apiece.

England play a four-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI from 3 November at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney.

Taylor 'proud' of England response

England batsman Sarah Taylor on BBC Test Match Special: "We had to put a good target on the board.

"Australia did get away with the bat but that rain break gave us a chance to regroup. I'm really proud of the way the bowlers bowled; those middle overs were key.

"We don't get to play Tests that often, but we've put a lot of preparation into playing with the pink ball, so it's exciting."

Australia captain Alyssa Healy: "They bowled really well in the middle, got wickets and shut the game down.

"It was up to one of me or Nicole to guard the run-chase - but we got ourselves out."

'Bring on the Test match' - analysis

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards

Sarah Taylor was exceptional, Tammy Beaumont made a crucial innings and Heather Knight led from the front later on.

It was an outstanding bowling performance by England.

I'm really glad they won because this has really has opened up the Ashes series. Bring on the Test match.