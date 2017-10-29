South Africa v Bangladesh: David Miller hits fastest international Twenty20 century

David Miller's century was just six balls off the fastest T20 100 of all time, hit by Chris Gayle in 2013 for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors

Second T20 international, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom South Africa 224-4 (20 overs): Miller 101 not out, Amla 85, Shakib 2-22 Bangladesh 141 all out (18.3 overs): Sarkar 44, Mahmudullah 24, Duminy 2-23 South Africa won by 83 runs Scorecard

David Miller hit the fastest century in Twenty20 international cricket as South Africa beat Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Miller, who was dropped on zero, scored 101 not out off 36 balls, reaching his century off 35 deliveries.

The previous fastest T20 international century was made off 45 balls by fellow South African Richard Levi against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2012.

Bangladesh struggled to chase South Africa's 224 and were all out for 141.

Miller hit nine sixes, including five off successive balls from Mohammad Saifuddin, and seven fours at Senwes Park.

He shared a 79-run fourth-wicket partnership off 41 balls with Hashim Amla, who made 85 off 51 balls with 11 fours and a six.

The victory completed South Africa's first clean sweep against a touring team as they won every match across Tests, one-day internationals and T20s.