Ben Stokes: England cricketer charged with affray

England cricketer Ben Stokes has been charged with affray over an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

The disturbance in September left a man with a fractured eye socket and police sent their findings to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in November.

Stokes missed the Ashes series, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) saying he would not be considered for England "until further notice".

The 26-year-old has been charged along with two other men.

A statement from the CPS said it received further material in late December.

"Following a review of all the available evidence, the CPS has today authorised the police to charge three men with affray in connection with the incident," it said.

"Ben Stokes, 26, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26, are all due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on a date to be fixed in relation to this charge."

More to follow