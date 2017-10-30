BBC Sport - What do you remember of the 1987 Cricket World Cup?

When India welcomed the world of cricket - 30 years on

  • From the section Cricket

India co-hosted the 1987 Cricket World Cup with high hopes of retaining the trophy they won four years earlier in England

With captain Kapil Dev, run machine Sunil Gavaskar and talented bowlers Maninder Singh and Chetan Sharma, India were favourites to win.

The team was on a high after Sharma took the first hat-trick in World Cup history against New Zealand, but they lost to England in the semi-finals, as Australia won the title for the first time.

Sharma talks through how he took that historic hat-trick, with additional memories from Indian internationals Farokh Engineer, Aakash Chopra and Wasim Jaffer.

