Dinesh Chandimal: Sri Lanka captain claims shamanism helped his side beat Pakistan

Dinesh Chandimal made 155 during Sri Lanka's first Test win over Pakistan in Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has claimed that his side's Test series win over Pakistan was aided by shamanism.

Chandimal, 27, helped his side to a 2-0 victory with a 21-run win in the first Test in Abu Dhabi and then a 68-run victory in Dubai during October.

He told reporters he had received a special blessing from a maaniyo, a type of shaman, before the series.

"I am always ready to accept the blessings of anyone - whether it is a maaniyo or any clergy," said Chandimal.

"You can have talent, but without this blessing you can't move forward."

Chandimal said the maaniyo he consulted was the mother of a friend.

His comments came a week after Sri Lanka's sports minister denied ordering the struggling national team to use witchcraft before the Test series.

Dayasiri Jayasekara threatened to sue a sorcerer for claiming that, at his request, she cast a spell over Pakistan to ensure Sri Lanka's victory.

Several Sri Lankan politicians, business leaders and sports stars put their faith in witchcraft or astrology.

After the two-match Test series, Sri Lanka failed to win any of their limited overs games against Pakistan, losing the one-day series 5-0 and all three Twenty20 matches.