Luke Wright: Sussex all-rounder extends contract until 2020

Luke Wright has scored seven centuries in T20 cricket during his career, which puts him joint second on the all-time list behind West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who has 18

All-rounder Luke Wright has extended his contract with Sussex, keeping him at Hove until the end of 2020.

The 32-year-old, who joined the county in 2004, spent 18 months captaining the side in all formats before stepping down from the role in June.

Wright has scored over 13,000 runs and taken 244 wickets in 382 appearances for the club, winning two Championship titles and four white-ball trophies.

He has also played 50 one-day internationals and 51 T20s for England.

Wright was part of the side that won the World Twenty20 title in 2010, but he has not played for the national team since 2014.

"I believe that my best years as a cricketer are in front of me and I am excited to be helping this talented young squad in fulfilling its potential," he said.

"With a new vision and a new coach to be appointed, we hope to bring success back to this great club."