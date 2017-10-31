Luke Procter: Northamptonshire sign Lancashire all-rounder on three-year deal

Luke Procter averages 31.68 with the bat in first-class games, while taking 75 wickets at an average of 35.81

Northamptonshire have signed Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter on a three-year deal starting from next season.

Procter joined Northants on loan in September, and scored 235 runs in two County Championship games.

The 29-year-old had previously spent his entire career at Old Trafford, taking 96 wickets and making almost 3,500 runs across all three formats.

"He could have stayed in the squad at Lancs, but he is hungry to play more cricket," head coach David Ripley said.

"We really wanted to sign a batter that can bat time and build partnerships in red-ball cricket.

"Luke showed in his time with us at the end of the season that he can do that job, averaging 58 and making three fifties."