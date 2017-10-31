Ashes 2017: James Vince hopes England's displays force Aussies to turn on each other

Media playback is not supported on this device Australia are 'putting pressure on themselves' - Vince

Australia are placing themselves under extra pressure with their pre-Ashes remarks, says England's James Vince.

Captain Steve Smith said it would be "magnificent" to win the series 5-0, while David Warner says the tourists should expect "war".

"They are putting pressure on themselves to come out and perform from the word go," said batsman Vince.

"A few of our guys have said that if it doesn't go quite as well for them early on, they could turn on each other."

The 26-year-old Hampshire captain added: "A good start for us is vital and hopefully turns round some of this pressure."

Vince is back in the England set-up after last appearing in the Test team in 2016, when he scored just 212 runs in seven Tests.

The right-hander's recall has surprised some, but Vince has been backed to make an impact on Australian pitches by England's chairman of selectors James Whitaker.

Vince, who is expected to bat at number three, wants to repay that faith and has been seeking advice from Hampshire colleague George Bailey, who helped the Aussies to a 5-0 series win the last time the two teams met down under in 2013-14.

"I feel like I can perform a lot better than that (in 2016)," Vince told BBC Test Match Special.

"It'll be different conditions out here and hopefully, from a batting point of view, they will be pretty good conditions.

"They've obviously got some pace in their line-up and some skilful bowlers but I think there's runs to be had if you get yourself in.

"George Bailey played at Hampshire and I talked to him a little bit about what conditions to expect out here and he said you get true wickets - so if you do get in, you can get big scores.

"I'm looking forward to getting started now."

England's first warm-up game in Australia begins with a two-day match against a Waca XI in Perth on Saturday morning (02:30 GMT), with the first Test getting under way in Brisbane on 23 November.