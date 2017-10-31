Chris Silverwood: Essex head coach to be England bowling coach

Chris Silverwood played for Yorkshire, Middlesex and England

Essex head coach Chris Silverwood will take over as full-time England bowling coach from January.

Silverwood, 42, replaces former West Indies bowler Ottis Gibson, who left to become head coach of South Africa.

Former England seamer Silverwood, who played in six Tests and seven ODIs, led Essex to their first County Championship for 25 years in September.

He will not be involved in the Ashes, with England using former New Zealand bowler Shane Bond as a consultant.

Silverwood was appointed Essex head coach on a full-time basis in December 2015 and led them to promotion from Division Two in 2016.

The England squad is already in Australia preparing for the Ashes series, with the first of the five Test matches starting on 23 November in Brisbane.

Silverwood had a prior agreement to travel to Australia in November as part of the coaching set-up of England Lions.

He will fulfil that obligation before formally taking up his bowling role with the senior squad in the new year.