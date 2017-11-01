Ashes 2017: England's Steven Finn targets glory after being 'unselectable'

Media playback is not supported on this device I went back to the drawing board - Finn

England pace bowler Steven Finn is targeting Ashes glory after being deemed "unselectable" during the last tour to Australia.

The 28-year-old replaced Ben Stokes in the squad for the series which starts on 23 November, after the all-rounder was arrested in September.

Finn's last Test was in 2016 and he was sent home early from the 2013-14 Ashes without playing in the 5-0 defeat.

"I know both edges of the sword," said Finn, who won in Australia in 2010-11.

"After what happened in 2010-2011 and knowing how good that felt, there is a lot of motivation to make that happen this time around," said Finn, who has taken 125 wickets in 36 Tests.

Finn's bowling action broke down so dramatically on the the 2013-14 tour, the then one-day coach Ashley Giles said he was "not selectable".

The Middlesex bowler said he went "back to the drawing board" and eventually returned for the 2015 Ashes series, taking 12 wickets as England won 3-2.

"Everyone has peaks and troughs in their career," said Finn. "It just happened that here when you're 12th man and not selected early in the series you do a lot of soul-searching and searching for answers and fixes to your bowling.

"That's what I was doing, rather than sticking true to what is me and the sort of bowler that I am.

"I've gone back to the drawing board and remembered what makes me a good bowler and what made me good in the first place."

Finn took 8-79 for Middlesex against Lancashire in the County Championship in September, his first five-wicket haul since July 2015, when he took 6-79 against Australia.

He added: "I felt in decent rhythm for most of the summer, its handy to have a few wicket hauls in the last month of the season, to be able to push my claim for selection here."