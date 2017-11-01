England pace bowler Steven Finn is targeting Ashes glory after being deemed "unselectable" on the last tour to Australia.

The 28-year-old replaced Ben Stokes in the squad for the series which starts on 23 November, after the all-rounder was arrested in September.

Finn's last Test was in 2016 and he was sent home early from the 2013-14 Ashes without playing in the 5-0 defeat.

"I know both edges of the sword," said Finn, who won in Australia in 2010-11.

READ MORE:England have 'sensible rules' on drinking