'No curfews' for England players during the Ashes
Coach Trevor Bayliss says the England players have agreed "sensible" rules for drinking on the Ashes tour of Australia but there will be "no curfews".
All-rounder Ben Stokes has not travelled to Australia after he was arrested in September after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub during England's one-day international series with West Indies.
