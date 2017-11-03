Ashes 2017-18: Joe Root says England are 'different side' from 2013-14 whitewash

Joe Root was dropped for the final Test of the 2013-14 Ashes series

Captain Joe Root says England's 5-0 whitewash by Australia on their previous Ashes tour will have no bearing on this series.

Six of England's current squad were involved in 2013-14 and Australia captain Steve Smith has said he wants to "open a few of those scars up".

"We're a completely different side and so are they," said 26-year-old Root.

England begin their opening two-day tour game against a Western Australia XI in Perth on Saturday (02:30 GMT).

They also play two four-day warm-up matches before the first Test in Brisbane starts on 23 November.

Root, Alastair Cook, Jonny Bairstow, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Steven Finn toured Australia four years ago, when England suffered arguably their worst Ashes defeat in history.

Jonathan Trott returned home early with a stress-related illness, Graeme Swann retired mid-tour, Kevin Pietersen did not play for England again and Andy Flower stepped down as team director after the tour.

Smith told ESPN Cricinfo: "A few players were out here for that tour, and hopefully we can get them thinking the same way, open a few of those scars up as such, get them thinking 'oh not this again".

Root said: "There's been a lot of talk about last time. Of course, they'll try to bring up all sorts of stuff like that.

"We've obviously played a lot of cricket since then and have played Australia as well and that went quite well for us," added Root, whose side hold the Ashes after their 3-2 win on home soil in 2013.

Root says he expects to name a vice-captain next week, with Ben Stokes not part of the squad following his arrest in September after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

Coach Trevor Bayliss has said players have agreed "sensible" rules for drinking during the tour.

"What happened in the summer was not acceptable," Root told BBC Sport.

"We've got make sure we that we don't move too far the other way and sit in our rooms and not experience being in Australia.

"It's not about going out and getting drunk. It's about making sure we're in the best possible place to win an Ashes tour."

All-rounder Moeen Ali and pace bowler Finn, who was added to the squad after England said Stokes would not travel, will miss the tour opener with side and knee injuries respectively. They had scans on Friday.