Women's Ashes 2017: England take slender lead in day-night warm-up match

Katherine Brunt (right) has taken 38 wickets at an average of 21.26 in 10 Tests for England

Cricket Australia XI v England, Sydney (day two) England 231 & 87-3: Knight 34 not out, Vlaeminck 1-13 Cricket Australia XI 271: Stalenberg 114, Brunt 4-37 England lead by 47 runs Scorecard

England women will take a slender 47-run lead into the final day of their Women's Ashes day-night warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI.

The home side resumed on 82-4 but Naomi Stalenberg made a patient 114 to put them in control in Sydney.

England fast bowler Katherine Brunt (4-37) starred as the hosts were bowled out for 271.

Batting under the lights, opener Lauren Winfield (7) fell cheaply but England ended the day on 87-3.

Winfield had top-scored with 82 on the opening day of the match but fell for seven in the seventh over to pace bowler Tayla Vlaeminck to leave England 8-1.

However, Tammy Beaumont (24) and Heather Knight (34 not out) played carefully, before Beaumont was dismissed lbw.

The four-day Women's Ashes Test begins on 9 November.

Australia, who lead the multi-format points-based series 4-2 after winning two of the three ODIs, need eight points to retain the Ashes.

Four points are available for the Test, while the three Twenty20s that follow are worth two points apiece.