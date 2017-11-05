Ashes 2017-18: England's James Anderson takes four wickets against Western Australia XI

Mason Crane (left) played for Sheffield Shield side New South Wales earlier this year

Western Australia XI v England tour match, Perth (day two): England 349-6 dec: Stoneman 85, Vince 82, Hardie 2-46 Western Australia XI 342-10: Philippe 88, Anderson 4-27 Scorecard

James Anderson took four wickets on day two of England's first Ashes tour match against a Western Australia XI.

Anderson took 4-27 but it took new ball partner Stuart Broad (1-64) longer to find his rhythm as he conceded 32 runs from his first five overs.

Fellow seamer Jake Ball's height and pace helped him return a tidy 1-31.

Leg-spinner Mason Crane (2-75) and pace bowler Craig Overton (2-70), who are vying for Test debuts in Australia, performed well on a flat Waca pitch.

Western Australia were bowled out for 338 but kept batting for the final few overs to give England additional practice time with the ball.

The first of the five-Test Ashes series begins in Brisbane on 23 November.

England's bowlers initially struggled to make breakthroughs against a Western Australia line-up with an average age of 22.

Opening batsmen Jake Carder (22) and Josh Philippe (88) put on 80 runs for the first wicket before Overton had Carder caught in the deep.

Philippe continued to target England's bowlers, striking 16 boundaries in his 92-ball innings, before he was stumped advancing to Crane.

Chris Woakes, who played just one Test for England during the summer as he struggled with injury, failed to take a wicket from his 15 overs.

Four England batsmen - Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Gary Ballance and Dawid Malan - hit half-centuries on the first day as England reached 349-6, although Alastair Cook (0) and Joe Root (9) fell cheaply.

England begin their second warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide on 8 November.

James Anderson, England's leading wicket taker, averages 38.44 with the ball in Australia

How are Australia faring?

Australia's Test players have been playing for their domestic state sides, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood starring for New South Wales.

Hazlewood, retuning from a side strain, reduced Western Australia to 8-3 with his new ball spell and ended the day with 3-13.

His international team-mates Pat Cummins (1-17) and Mitchell Starc (0-34) also featured, while Test captain Steve Smith made 73 with the bat.

There is still uncertainty for Australia over who takes the gloves for the first Test, with current wicketkeeper Matthew Wade falling for 9 and 17 for Tasmania against Queensland.