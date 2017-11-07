Ashes 2017-18: Mitchell Starc takes second hat-trick for New South Wales
- From the section Cricket
Australia's Mitchell Starc has made history by taking a second hat-trick in the same Sheffield Shield game.
The paceman took the last three wickets of each innings, finishing with seven in total, as his New South Wales side beat Western Australia by 171 runs.
The 27-year-old becomes the first bowler to complete the feat in the same Shield match and is only the eighth player to do it in a first-class game.
He is continuing his comeback from injury before the Ashes this winter.
Starc missed Australia's tour of Bangladesh in August with a foot problem.
In his only other four-day game since returning, Starc took 10 wickets in the match, including 8-73 in the second innings, as NSW hammered South Australia.
The first Ashes Test begins in Brisbane on 23 November.