Ashes 2017-18: England's Jake Ball injures ankle in warm-up match
Pace bowler Jake Ball added to England's injury problems before the first Ashes Test against Australia when he sprained an ankle in a warm-up game.
Bowling his fourth over on the second day against a Cricket Australia XI, Ball collapsed in his delivery stride and limped off the field in Adelaide.
England said the 26-year-old would be assessed overnight.
Fast bowler Steven Finn this week left the tour with a knee injury and was replaced by Tom Curran.
All-rounder Moeen Ali is missing the four-day match at the Adelaide Oval with a side injury.
It is the second of England's three tour games before the first Test in Brisbane starts on 23 November.
The Cricket Australia XI slipped to 57-5 in reply to England's 293.