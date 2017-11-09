Hampshire: Jimmy Adams, Fidel Edwards, Brad Taylor & Chris Wood get new deals

Jimmy Adams struck two County Championship centuries for Hampshire in 2017

Hampshire quartet Jimmy Adams, Fidel Edwards, Brad Taylor and Chris Wood have all signed one-year contract extensions with the county.

All four have penned new deals at the Ageas Bowl taking them through until the end of the 2018 season.

Top-order batsman Adams, 37, will start his 17th season with the club in April.

Former West Indies paceman Edwards, 35, will return for a fourth season at the club having taken 33 County Championship wickets in 2017.

"I'm delighted to stay at the club and to still be part of the group is great," former county captain Adams told BBC Radio Solent.

"To hopefully be involved in another season of growth and hopefully pushing in the right direction is great."

Left-arm seamer Wood, 27, continues his association with the county having graduated from the academy to his senior debut in April 2009.

"The club have showed massive faith in me for the past two or three years with the few injury problems I've had," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"I'm really looking forward to repaying that faith."

All-rounder Taylor, 20, is a former England Under-19 captain and made just one County Championship appearance in 2017.