BBC Sport - Lauren Winfield: England in a 'really good position' after day two

England in a 'really good position'

  • From the section Cricket

England's Lauren Winfield says they are in a "really good position" heading into day three of the Women's Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney, but admits the first session will be "key".

England teenage spinner Sophie Ecclestone reduced the hosts to 61-3 on her debut, as the Aussies went on to reach 177-5 and trail by 103 runs.

READ MORE: Perry stars as Aussies hold up England

Top videos

Video

England in a 'really good position'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

My whole back ripped open - Barnes

  • From the section Cycling
Video

The English coach making a name for himself in Sweden

Video

Japan’s PM falls into a golf bunker

  • From the section News
Video

Palmer's superb chase down block in BBL plays of the week

Video

Ball hit me on the back of my shoulder - Evans

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

From refugee to Olympian - Yusra Mardini's incredible journey

Top Stories