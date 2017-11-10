Aaron Finch: Australia batsman agrees two-year Surrey T20 deal

From the section

Aaron Finch scored an unbeaten 114 off 64 balls as Surrey beat Sussex at The Oval in the T20 Blast last season

Australia opener Aaron Finch has signed a two-year contract to play Twenty20 cricket for Surrey.

The 30-year-old right-hander has played in the T20 Blast in the past two years for the south London club, scoring 748 runs in 19 appearances.

"Aaron is one of the leading T20 batsmen in the game," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said.

"His opening partnership with Jason Roy is amongst the most destructive in world cricket."

Finch has played 85 one-day internationals and 33 T20s for Australia.

Surrey have already signed Finch's compatriot Mitchell Marsh as their overseas player for all formats in 2018.