George Garton: Sussex and England Lions fast bowler signs contract extension

George Garton featured in 10 of Sussex's T20 Blast fixtures last season, taking seven wickets

Fast bowler George Garton has signed a two-year contract extension with Sussex, keeping him at Hove until 2020.

Garton, 20, has been called up by England as cover for Jake Ball, who injured his ankle in an Ashes warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI.

He will remain with the squad for the remaining warm-up game in Townsville before the first Test on 23 November, before rejoining the Lions party for their camp in Brisbane and Perth.

Garton joined Sussex at under-10 level.

The Brighton-born left-armer made his first-class debut in 2016 and has taken 46 wickets in 30 matches for the club across all formats, as well as featuring six times for England Lions.

"George has pace, which is a valuable asset, and his white ball skills are developing quickly," Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield said.

"He has come through our system and we want to make sure he continues to grow and fulfils his potential with us."