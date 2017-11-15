Women's Ashes 2017: Sarah Taylor scores 93 in clinical England T20 victory

Sarah Taylor has scored 2,054 Twenty20 runs for England since making her debut in 2006

Tour match, Drummoyne Oval, Sydney England 146-5 (20 overs): Taylor 93 not out, Fazackerley 2-13 Governor-General's XI 56 (15.5 overs): Stalenberg 20, Brunt 2-12, Hartley 2-15 England won by 90 runs Scorecard

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor's unbeaten 93 helped England to a 90-run victory in a Twenty20 tour match against a Governor-General's XI.

Captain Heather Knight was out to the first ball of the match but Taylor hit 10 boundaries as England posted 146-5.

Nicole Bolton was also out for a golden duck in the home side's reply and the inexperienced side could not rebuild.

Reduced to 35-5 after eight overs, they were dismissed for 56 with 4.1 overs remaining in Sydney.

Taylor struck all-but two of England's 12 boundaries as the Governor-General's bowlers took the pace off the ball.

In response, England were clinical in the field.

Katherine Brunt (2-12) took early wickets and was well backed up, with Alex Hartley (2-15) in particular bowling with accuracy.

The first of three Women's Ashes Twenty20 matches takes place on Friday in Sydney. The match starts at 08:10 GMT and there will be live radio and text coverage on the BBC Sport website.

Australia currently lead the series 6-4 after the drawn Test match, and need eight points to retain the Ashes.

The T20 matches are worth two points each, with one point each if the match is tied.