Intercontinental Cup: Ireland to play Afghanistan in three one-day internationals in December

Paul Stirling is part of a 14-man Ireland squad to face Scotland later this month

Ireland are to play Afghanistan in a three-match one-day international series in Sharjah in December.

The day-night fixtures will take place on 5, 7 and 10 December.

The games will provide valuable preparation in limited overs cricket ahead of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in March 2018.

The series will follow the conclusion of the ICC Intercontinental Cup where Ireland face Scotland in Dubai from 29 November to 2 December.

Ireland and Afghanistan were both granted Full Member status of the International Cricket Council in June and the Irish will play Pakistan in their first Test in May next year.

Ireland, four-times winners of the Intercontinental Cup, lie second in the table behind Afghanistan and will be looking to regain top-spot during the final series of matches.