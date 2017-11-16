Women's Ashes: England will be 'strong and bold' in crucial Twenty20 matches

England beat the Governor-General's XI by 90 runs on Wednesday but captain Heather Knight fell first ball

Women's Ashes first Twenty20: Australia v England Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney Date: 17 November Time: 08:10 GMT Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

"Resilient" England can use their experience to keep their Women's Ashes hopes alive, says coach Mark Robinson.

Australia currently lead the multi-format series 6-4 after England forced a draw in the one-off Test.

England need to win all three Twenty20 matches - or win two and tie the other - if they are to regain the Ashes.

"Out of all the games that you play, T20 is a game to embrace and be as strong and as bold as you can," Robinson told BBC Sport.

England play their first T20 in Sydney on Friday at 08:10 GMT.

Robinson, who took over as head coach in 2015, said England had changed their approach to the format after their defeat in the Women's World Twenty20 semi-final.

"We're fitter now. We can at least run properly between the wickets and turn those twos into threes," Robinson continued.

"That's a fundamental, isn't it? And equally - hopefully - we're showing more resilience, and hopefully that's been proven over the last two years."

England warmed up for the T20 leg of the series with a clinical 90-run victory over a Governor-General's XI in Sydney.

Despite captain Heather Knight falling for a duck to the first ball of the match, Sarah Taylor made 93 from 76 balls to anchor England's innings.

"In the shorter format, one player single-handedly can influence the game, which you can't get to the same extent in the longer formats," Robinson said.

"We know we've got some match-winners, as have the Australians. You just hope your match-winners out-trump the opposition."

Each side would receive a point if Friday's match was abandoned because of the weather, with heavy rain forecast in Sydney.

"I've heard people say there's going to be between 7,000 and 9,000 people at this match," Australia captain Rachael Haynes added.

"From our point of view we want to make sure we win the series, and that starts tomorrow night."