"Resilient" England can use their experience to keep their Women's Ashes hopes alive, says coach Mark Robinson.
Australia lead the multi-format series 6-4 after England forced a draw in the one-off Test.
England need to win all three Twenty20 matches - or win two and tie the other - if they are to regain the Ashes.
