Australia's Ashes squad: Can you name the players?
- From the section Cricket
Australia's squad for the first Ashes Test against England took many people by surprise.
Six players who appeared in their most recent Test have been dropped. A wicketkeeper who has not played a Test for seven years - and does not even keep for his state side - has been recalled. They have also included a bowler whose eight Test caps have spanned six years.
How many of the players do you recognise? Play our picture quiz and share with your friends.
