Kia Super League: Western Storm start at home in expanded competition

Western Storm were led to victory in last year's final by England skipper Heather Knight

Defending champions Western Storm will be at home to Yorkshire Diamonds when an expanded Kia Super League gets under way in July 2018.

The six teams will play 10 group matches in 2018, instead of five as in the first two years of the competition.

Each will face the other five sides home and away, and KSL matches will be staged at 14 different grounds.

The opening games will take place on 22 July, 19 days earlier than in 2017, with Finals Day at Hove on 27 August.

The first double-header - one of eight during the season - will see Yorkshire Diamonds taking on Lancashire Thunder at Headingley on 27 July, before Yorkshire play Birmingham Bears in the men's T20 Blast at the same venue.

Southern Vipers will play a home game at Hove for the first time when they meet Surrey Stars on 14 August in a double-header also featuring Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan.

And Loughborough Lightning will follow suit the next day when they make their debut at Edgbaston to play Western Storm before Birmingham take on Lancashire Lightning.

"The KSL is a tournament that gets better every year and we're delighted that it's been expanded," said Storm and England skipper Heather Knight.

"It gives more opportunities to us to play and it gives more opportunities for fans to come and watch.

"T20 cricket will be a big focus for us this year, ahead of the World T20 in November, and hopefully the expanded KSL will help the England team prepare and provide great entertainment in its own right."

The expansion of the competition was not possible in 2017 because of the World Cup being staged in England during June and July.

Western Storm won the trophy by avenging their defeat by Southern Vipers in the inaugural final of the T20 tournament in 2016.

Rachel Priest scored 72 as they chased down a target of 146 with two overs to spare, with West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor hitting a six to end the game.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards announced her retirement at the end of the final, so the Vipers will have a new, as yet unnamed, skipper in 2018.

Opening 2018 Super League games

Saturday, 22 July

Lancashire Thunder v Loughborough Lightning, venue tbc

Surrey Stars v Southern Vipers, Guildford

Western Storm v Yorkshire Diamonds, Taunton