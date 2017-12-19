Ben Duckett dropped for England Lions tour to West Indies

Ben Duckett has been dropped following his behaviour off the field in Australia

Northants batsman Ben Duckett has been left out of the England Lions squad to play in the West Indies in February and March next year.

Duckett, 23, was already suspended for pouring a drink over James Anderson in a Perth bar while on tour with the Lions in Australia.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the incident has also led to his omission from next year's tour.

Keaton Jennings will captain the side on the eight-match tour.

Lancashire opener Haseeb Hameed and Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones return from injury.

They are joined by Ben Foakes, Sam Curran, Mason Crane and Jamie Porter in the squad for three four-day matches against West Indies A in Jamaica and Antigua.

Curran and Porter have also been selected in a 15-man squad for the three-match one-day series against West Indies A which follows in Antigua.

Porter, 24, was the leading wicket-taker in County Championship Division One last season with 75 victims but withdrew from the current Lions tour to Australia because of a stress fracture in his lower back.

Hameed, 20, made his Test debut against India in November 2016 but broke a finger playing for Lancashire against Middlesex in September.

Selector James Whitaker said: "We have selected a total of 22 players for these two series in the West Indies, to ensure we gain the most value in terms of assessing players in both first-class and one-day cricket.

"We have included two members of the Ashes tour squad, Ben Foakes and Mason Crane, for the four-day matches with the possibility of either or both of them leaving the Lions tour early if they are selected in the England squad for the two Tests in New Zealand in March and April."

Lions squads for the tour of West Indies:

Whole tour: K Jennings (Lancashire, capt), J Clarke (Worcestershire), L Livingstone (Lancashire), S Curran (Surrey), J Porter (Essex), P Coughlin (Nottinghamshire), S Mahmood (Lancashire), N Gubbins (Middlesex), A Davies (Lancashire, wk).

Red-ball only: H Hameed (Lancashire), D Lawrence (Essex), B Foakes (Surrey, wk), T Roland-Jones (Middlesex), J Leach (Somerset), M Crane (Hampshire), J Tongue (Worcestershire).

White-ball only: S Northeast (Kent), L Dawson (Hampshire), D Bess (Somerset), T Helm (Middlesex), G Garton (Sussex), M Parkinson (Lancashire).