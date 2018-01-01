Sri Lanka & Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2018
ODI tri-series
(All matches played in Mirpur)
January
|15 Bangladesh v Zimbabwe (d/n)
|Match due to start at 08:30 GMT
|Scorecard
|17 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe (d/n)
|Match due to start at 08:30 GMT
|Scorecard
19 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
21 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
23 Bangladesh v Zimbabwe (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
25 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
27 Final (d/n) (07:00 GMT)
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka series
31-4 Feb 1st Test, Chittagong (04:00 GMT)
February
8-12 2nd Test, Mirpur (04:00 GMT)
15 1st Twenty20 international, Mirpur (d/n) (13:00 GMT)
18 2nd Twenty20 international, Sylhet (d/n) (13:00 GMT)
