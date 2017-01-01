England women in India 2018 - including T20 tri-series with Australia

England celebrate a wicket by Katherine Brunt (second left)

India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series earlier in March.

Twenty20 tri-series

(All matches played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

March

22 India v Australia

24 Australia v England

26 India v England

28 India v Australia

30 Australia v England

April

1 India v England

3 Final

India v England ODI series

(These ODIs are, outside the structure of the ICC Women's Championship. Venues to be announced)

8 1st ODI

11 2nd ODI

14 3rd ODI

