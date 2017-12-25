England's women set for India T20 tri-series involving Australia

England and India last met in the World Cup final at Lord's in July

England's women will head to India in the spring to play a Twenty20 tri-series, also involving Australia, between 22 March and 3 April.

It will be useful practice for all three sides in the shortest format, ahead of the ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies in November.

England will then stay in India to play three one-day internationals between 8 and 14 April - although those games will not count towards the ICC Women's Championship standings.

Heather Knight's England won the T20 portion of the recent multi-format Women's Ashes series against Australia by two games to one.

England last met India in the T20 format during the group stage of the last World T20 in 2016, beating the hosts by two wickets in Dharamsala.