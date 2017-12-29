Warner, Smith and rain stall England

Rain halted England's push for victory on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne.

Australia were 103-2, still 61 behind, when bad weather intervened for the second time to wipe 43.1 overs off the day midway through the afternoon.

Chris Woakes and James Anderson had reduced the hosts to 65-2 but David Warner (40 not out) and captain Steve Smith (25no) blunted England's bowlers.

Opener Alastair Cook was unbeaten on 244 in England's 491 all out.