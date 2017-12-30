Ashes: Ashton Agar recalled by Australia for final Test in Sydney

Ashton Agar took seven wickets in two Tests in Bangladesh on his return to the Australia side this year

Australia have called up left-arm spinner Ashton Agar for the final Ashes Test against England in Sydney.

The 24-year-old, who made 98 on his Test debut against England in 2013, has been added to the 13-man squad named for the current Test in Melbourne.

Agar has taken nine wickets at an average of 45.55 in four Tests.

The fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which traditionally favours spinners, starts on 4 January (23:30 GMT on 3 January).

Australia lead 3-0 in the series.

Agar took 4-119 in his only Sheffield Shield match for Western Australia this season.

He played the first two Ashes Tests in England in 2013 but did not feature again until August, when he was recalled for two Tests in Bangladesh.

He is expected to feature in Sydney if Australia decide to play a second slow bowler alongside off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia squad for fifth Test: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Jackson Bird, Ashton Agar.