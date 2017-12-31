Dawid Malan set to cover for Ben Stokes in England ODI squad

Malan averaged 45 from seven innings after four matches of the Ashes series

Batsman Dawid Malan is set to be added to the England one-day squad for the series in Australia, as all-rounder Ben Stokes will not fly out with the group.

Stokes, 26, was arrested in September on suspicion of actual bodily harm after an incident outside a nightclub.

Although named in the Ashes and ODI squads, he was told he would not be selected until the issue was resolved.

As he continues to await any possible Crown Prosecution Service charges, he may miss the entire tour.

England surrendered the Ashes series after losing the first three matches.

The Test series concludes in Sydney on 8 January and after one warm-up match on 11 January, the first of the five one-day internationals takes place in Melbourne on 14 January.

Malan, 30, is yet to play a 50-over match for England, having made his international debut in a one-off Twenty20 against South Africa in June, prior to his Test debut the following month.

The Middlesex batsman scored England's first century of the Ashes series in Perth and has scored 316 runs in seven innings.

Stokes flew to New Zealand, the country of his birth, in November and played three one-day games and three T20s for Canterbury, having been granted a no-objection certificate by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He has since returned to the UK to spend Christmas with his family.