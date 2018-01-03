Australia v England: Hosts drop all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for one-day series

Glenn Maxwell has 2,035 runs and 45 wickets in 80 one-day internationals for Australia

Australia have dropped all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the one-day international series against England.

The 29-year-old, a World Cup winner in 2015, averages 20.68 in his past 21 ODIs and has taken only three wickets.

"We want consistent performances from him," said captain Steve Smith.

"If he keeps switched on, trains well and focuses on basics more than expansive things, that will help him have consistency and if he's doing that, you want him in the team."

Smith added: "Looking at the way he trains, he could train a bit smarter.

"We've seen the way he can play and do all his funky stuff and be pretty cool with that, but when he puts his head down he's a really good batsman."

Explosive batsman Chris Lynn is included, while wicketkeeper Tim Paine is in line to play his first ODI for seven years after forcing his way back into the Test side.

Uncapped pair Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye provide pace-bowling back-up for Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The first of the five one-day internationals is in Melbourne on 14 January.

Squad in full: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.