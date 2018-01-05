Ashes: Steven Finn says he has been 'playing in pain for 12 months'

Steven Finn has taken 125 wickets in 36 Tests

England fast bowler Steven Finn says he has been "playing in pain for the last 12 months" as he recovers from knee surgery.

The 28-year-old was part of the England squad that flew out to Australia for the Ashes but returned home just nine days later with a knee injury.

The Middlesex player tore his left knee cartilage during England's first nets session in Perth.

"You're on this repetitive cycle of playing, it takes its toll," said Finn.

"I've played in pain for the last 12 months, probably since this injury really flared up and until it gets so bad that you can't walk or can't move you just fight and get through by taking painkillers," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"You do everything you can to keep yourself out on the park as you want to make the most of yourself as a sportsperson.

"But it's such a fine balance between doing that and then sacrificing an element of your performance by performing at 80% because your body is only letting you do so much."