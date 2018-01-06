Ashes: Australia's Usman Khawaja hits 171 against England in Sydney

Usman Khawaja fell three runs short of his career-best 174, scored against New Zealand in 2015

Fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day three of five) England 346 all out (112.3 overs): Root 83, Malan 62, Cummins 4-80 Australia 479-4 (157 overs): Khawaja 171, S Marsh 98*, Smith 83 Scorecard

Australia's batsmen made England toil on the third day of the final Ashes Test in Sydney.

Usman Khawaja extended his overnight 91 into 171, while Shaun Marsh compiled an unbeaten 98 as England managed only two wickets all day.

Steve Smith missed out on a century, falling for 83, while Mitchell Marsh had hurried to 63 not out when the home side closed on 479-4, a lead of 133.

Joe Root had Shaun Marsh given out caught behind on 22, only for the decision to be overturned ,while debutant Mason Crane could have had Khawaja lbw for 132, but the review showed that the leg-spinner had narrowly overstepped for a no-ball.

Crane eventually got his man, turning the ball between Khawaja's bat and pad for a stumping and his maiden Test wicket, but England's luckless day with the review system continued when Mitchell Marsh successfully reversed being given out lbw to Tom Curran.

On a scorching, cloudless day, the Sydney Cricket Ground was bathed in the pink of the McGrath Foundation, a breast cancer charity founded by former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath in memory of his late wife Jane.

With temperatures set to get even hotter on Sunday, Australia could well look to bat for another long period, perhaps to a position from where England would have to battle to avoid an innings defeat.

Australia have already secured the Ashes, having won three of the first four Tests.

England averted a second successive whitewash down under by drawing the fourth Test in Melbourne, but their winless record in Australia looks set to extend to 10 matches.

Australia grind on

Whereas England only had two half-centuries to show despite eight of their batsmen passing 20, Australia's top order remorselessly refused to waste their starts.

It was not always thrilling - the run rate chugged along at little more than two-and-a-half an over until Mitchell Marsh arrived - but it was another torment of an England side that have conceded a total of at least 400 in eight of their past 10 away Tests.

From 193-2, Khawaja played with more freedom on the third day, particularly through the off side. The left-hander reached his sixth Test century, and his first against England, with a cut off Moeen Ali.

Captain Smith, resuming on 44, continued in the unflappable, idiosyncratic manner than has brought him 687 runs in the series. He seemed certain to join Sir Donald Bradman as the only player to score four hundreds in a single Ashes series for Australia, so it was a surprise when he offered a return catch to Moeen.

After adding 188 with Smith, Khawaja trudged on with the patient Shaun Marsh, who occasionally played smart drives and flicks through mid-wicket in their fourth-wicket partnership of 101.

Another 104 was added by the Marsh brothers as Mitchell belted Moeen for two straight sixes and left-hander Shaun, on 97 at the beginning of the final over, was made to wait to complete his second ton of the series.

