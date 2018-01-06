Jane McGrath Day

Steve Smith shakes hands with Glenn McGrath
The Sydney Cricket Ground was turned pink for Jane McGrath Day
Jane McGrath is the late wife of former Australia bowler Glenn. She died of breast cancer in 2008, three years after setting up the McGrath Foundation
Joe Root hands his cap to Glenn McGrath
The McGrath Foundation raises money to fund nurses to help women and families who are experiencing breast cancer
Everyone who attended the Test on Saturday wore a pink item of clothing - even the police
Supporters at the match were also encouraged to wear pink
The SCG's Ladies Pavillion carried the name of Jane McGrath on Saturday
