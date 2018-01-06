Jane McGrath Day 6 Jan From the section Cricket Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/42589566 Read more about sharing. The Sydney Cricket Ground was turned pink for Jane McGrath Day Jane McGrath is the late wife of former Australia bowler Glenn. She died of breast cancer in 2008, three years after setting up the McGrath Foundation The McGrath Foundation raises money to fund nurses to help women and families who are experiencing breast cancer Everyone who attended the Test on Saturday wore a pink item of clothing - even the police Supporters at the match were also encouraged to wear pink The SCG's Ladies Pavillion carried the name of Jane McGrath