Ashes: England have stuck together - Jonny Bairstow

England should be pleased with the way they have stuck together on a difficult Ashes tour, says Jonny Bairstow.

The tourists - 3-0 down in the series - endured another disappointing day in the final Test after Australia closed on 479-4 in Sydney, a lead of 133.

"The games have not gone well - but there has been no infighting within the squad," said wicketkeeper Bairstow.

"There's been a few things thrown at us in Australia but at no point has there been any fractures within the group."

Yorkshire player Bairstow, 28, added: "That's a huge positive for us as a group of players and people."

Earlier in the tour, Bairstow was forced to explain an alleged 'headbutt' on Australia opener Cameron Bancroft, while former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior suggested the tourists were "upset" about some of the hosts' sledging.

Usman Khawaja (171), Shaun Marsh (98*) and Steve Smith (83) frustrated England on the third day in Sydney as England took just two wickets.

Spinners Mason Crane and Moeen Ali returned a wicket apiece but Australia appear certain to bat for another long stretch on Sunday when play resumes (23:30 GMT on Saturday).

"It was a tough day," said Bairstow. "We are 150 overs into the innings, there will be tired bodies out there.

"The way the boys toiled and worked hard was impressive, as was the way the two spinners bowled.

"There have been a lot of questions about Mo on this trip, but the way he bowled, with assistance from the pitch, was outstanding."

Australia are in a good position to complete a 4-0 series win over the next two days having been given the foundations by Khawaja at number three.

The left-hander batted for 381 balls for his first Ashes century.

"It's awesome," said the 31-year-old. "The SCG was where I grew up playing cricket for New South Wales.

"Playing in the Ashes was a dream - did that. Winning an Ashes was a dream - we won. Scoring a hundred in the Ashes has always been something I always wanted to do. I've done that now too."