Ashes: England facing 4-0 defeat against Australia

Nathan Lyon has joined Australia's other three frontline bowlers - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins - in taking 20 wickets in the series

Fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day four of five) England 346 & 93-4 (46 overs): Root 42*, Lyon 2-31 Australia 649-7 dec (193 overs): Khawaja 171, S Marsh 156, M Marsh 101 Scorecard

England are facing another defeat in the final Ashes Test after Australia once again dominated on the fourth day in Sydney.

The tourists closed day four on 93-4, still 210 short of making the home side bat again.

They had been reduced to 15-2 and 43-3, only to be held together by captain Joe Root's unbeaten 42.

On a day of extreme heat in Sydney, Australia added handsomely to their overnight 479-4, eventually declaring on 649-7.

Shaun Marsh and brother Mitchell both completed their second centuries of the series as Australia rattled along at almost five runs per over.

Mason Crane, the 20-year-old leg-spinner, was unfortunate to return 1-193, the most expensive figures by an England bowler on Test debut.

Australia, already 3-0 up and with the Ashes secured, are on course to earn their ninth win in 10 home Tests against England.

As they pursue the six remaining wickets on the final day, they will have benefit of a pitch showing occasional signs of uneven bounce and large amounts of turn for off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

England wilt in Sydney furnace

England managed just two wickets in hot weather on Saturday, but that was nothing to what they faced in another half day in the field on Sunday.

Local media reported that some parts of the city were experiencing temperatures of 47 degrees, while readings taken in the middle of the SCG at lunchtime were said to be in excess of 50.

Across the city, the Sydney International tennis tournament implemented its heat policy, but an extra drinks break per session was the only alteration to play at the Test.

In the hottest part of the day, England's weary bowlers were flogged by the Marsh brothers, with only James Anderson exerting any sort of control.

When Australia finally declared, their attack was vastly more potent. Their pacemen made light of the slow nature of the surface, while Lyon tormented England's left-handers.

Root holds England together

It is only captain Root's presence at the crease that gives England the slimmest hope of surviving for any length of time on the final day.

The captain's resistance was admirable, especially when he looked to be in significant pain after taking a blow on the right index finger when trying to pull Mitchell Starc.

Mark Stoneman was trapped on the crease to fall lbw to Starc and Alastair Cook, already dropped at first slip off Josh Hazlewood, was bowled by a lovely off-break from Lyon.

James Vince did what he has done so often throughout his career - got in, played a lovely cover drive, then flashed at Pat Cummins to be held at first slip for 18.

Both the Hampshire batsman and Stoneman face an anxious wait to hear the squad for the two Tests in New Zealand, to be announced after this match.

Dawid Malan - England's leading run-scorer in the series - was deceived by a straight one from Lyon and trapped in front.

Jonny Bairstow made an assured 17 not out to accompany Root to the close. Given Moeen Ali's lack of form and the elongated tail that follows, it seems likely that the fifth-wicket pair will have to do something remarkable if England are to escape on Monday.

