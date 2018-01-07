International Twenty20 Series: England recall James Vince, Mark Wood and Sam Billings

James Vince, Mark Wood and Sam Billings have all been recalled to England's Twenty20 squad

International Twenty20 Series Dates: England v Australia 7, 10 February; England v New Zealand 13, 18 February; Final 21 February

England have recalled James Vince, Mark Wood and Sam Billings for the International Twenty20 Series against Australia and New Zealand in February.

Durham bowler Wood, Kent batsman Billings and Hampshire's Vince missed the last T20 against West Indies.

Ben Stokes is also named in the 16-man squad, subject to any relevant legal or disciplinary developments.

Stokes was arrested in September on suspicion of actual bodily harm after an incident outside a nightclub.

Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow are rested for the series having played in every Ashes Test this winter, with both also part of the one-day international squad to face Australia in January.

Batsmen Joe Root and Dawid Malan retain their places, with chairman of selectors James Whitaker saying it was important the pair "continue to develop their T20 experience and skills".

Whitaker added: "Our aim is to become the best T20 side in the world and a strong performance in this series will give us the chance to progress up the team rankings.

"Our limited-overs cricket has been progressing nicely across both formats so this tournament will be another indicator on where we are heading as a team over the long term."

The International Twenty20 Series takes place in Australia and New Zealand from 3-21 February. England's first match is against Australia on 7 February in Hobart.

England squad: Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.