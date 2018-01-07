Ashes: England captain Joe Root in hospital suffering from severe dehydration

Joe Root fielded and batted in sweltering conditions on the fourth day

England Test captain Joe Root is in hospital in Sydney suffering from severe dehydration with diarrhoea and vomiting.

It is uncertain whether he will be fit to play on the final day of the fifth Test and England cricket chiefs are to provide an update on his condition.

Sydney experienced its hottest weather in 79 years on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 47.3C.

Root, 27, was in the field on day four and batted for almost three hours.

He is due to resume on the final day of the series on 42.

Temperatures recorded at the Sydney Cricket Ground made it the hottest day on record for a Test match in Australia.

A temperature gauge records the direct heat at the Sydney Cricket Ground as 57.5C (135.5F)

Root was also struck on the right index finger attempting to pull a short ball from Mitchell Starc on day four, although assistant coach Paul Farbrace said it was only "sore".

England are facing their fourth defeat of the five-Test Ashes series. They are 93-4 in their second innings needing 210 runs to make Australia bat again.

Root is on his first tour as captain and has had to deal with a number of off-field issues.

Not only has all-rounder Ben Stokes been absent after being arrested for his part in an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in September, but wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was accused of 'headbutting' Australia opener Cameron Bancroft and Lions batsman Ben Duckett poured a drink over James Anderson.