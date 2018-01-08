Ashes: Australia beat England by innings & 123 runs to seal 4-0 series win

Fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day five of five) England 346 (Root 83) & 180 (Root 58 retired ill, Cummins 4-39) Australia 649-7 dec (Khawaja 171, S Marsh 156, M Marsh 101) Australia won by an innings and 123 runs; win Ashes 4-0 Scorecard

England's awful Ashes ended with a huge defeat in Sydney as Australia completed a 4-0 series win.

The tourists were bowled out for 180 to lose by an innings and 123 runs on the fifth day of the final Test.

England captain Joe Root spent the morning in hospital with severe dehydration from a bout of gastroenteritis and, although he resumed his innings an hour into the day, could not carry on after lunch and retired on 58.

In his absence, England lost three wickets for 12 runs to Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins, who ended with 4-39 and 8-119.

James Anderson was the last man out, unhappy to be given caught behind off Josh Hazlewood as the series concluded in the Sydney sunshine.

The hosts have won seven of the past eight series down under and 15 of their past 20 home Tests against England.

Of the four Test victories England have managed in Australia this century, three came in the series they won in 2010-11.

By the time they return to Australia in 2021, England will have not won a Test here in more than a decade.

They will have the opportunity to regain the Ashes at home in 2019, with their next Test series coming in New Zealand in March, for which the squad is announced on Tuesday.

Root battles on

Joe Root converted his overnight 42 into an unbeaten 58 before retiring ill

Root held England together after they were reduced to 15-2 on the fourth evening, scrapping his way to an unbeaten 42 out of 93-4.

His presence seemed England's only hope of an unlikely escape, but he was admitted to hospital on Monday morning. He arrived at the ground before play began, but it was too late to resume his innings and Moeen Ali accompanied Jonny Bairstow to the crease.

They survived for an hour, but Moeen was lbw to Nathan Lyon and Root emerged. Although he was clearly still struggling, taking regular drinks, he reached his fifth half-century of the series.

After his symptoms returned during the break, an "exhausted" Root did not return for the afternoon session.

In his absence, England's lower order crumbled to a ferocious spell from Cummins on a pitch that showed increasing amounts of uneven bounce.

Bairstow was lbw playing across a straight one, while Stuart Broad and Mason Crane were undone by short deliveries.

Tom Curran attacked for 23 and was supported for seven overs by Anderson, who called for a review when he was adjudged to have edged a Hazlewood short ball, only to discover that England had used their two referrals.

More to follow