Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith eyes victory in England in 2019

Steve Smith was part of the Australia side that lost the Ashes in England in 2013 and 2015

Australia captain Steve Smith said winning the Ashes in England is on his "bucket list" after his side completed a 4-0 series victory in Sydney.

The hosts bowled England out for 180 to seal an-innings-and-123-run win.

Australia have won seven of the past eight series at home but have not won in England since 2001.

"The 2019 series in England is a long way away but that's a bucket list item for me: winning an Ashes series as captain in England," said Smith.

"It's a tough tour and a great place to play. England play incredibly well at home.

"This team has been magnificent this series. The more we play together, the more we're going to get better as a group."

Australia won two Tests by an innings, one by 10 wickets and another by 120 runs, while the only draw came on a lifeless surface in Melbourne.

The top three leading run-scorers and top four leading wicket-takers in the series were Australian.

Smith, the leading run-scorer with 687, said the scoreline was a "fair reflection" of the series.

"It was a series of patience," said Smith. "England had their foot in the door in a lot of Test matches but we won the key moments in the games.

"We didn't allow England back into the game and I'm really pleased we were able to do that."

Pace bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and off-spinner Nathan Lyon each took at least 20 wickets for Australia.

It is the first time a team have gone through a five-Test series with only four bowlers taking wickets.

Although Smith praised Lyon's "outstanding" bowling, he said the spinner's run-out of James Vince on the opening day of the first Test at the Gabba was pivotal.

England were 145-2 when Vince, on 83, was beaten by Lyon's direct hit. England lost captain Joe Root shortly after and were bowled out for 302 the following day en route to a 10-wicket defeat.

"Those sorts of plays can change a series and I certainly think that was a series-changing moment," said Smith.

James Vince's first-innings 83 in Brisbane was his highest score of the series

Analysis

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special

England are miles away from winning in Australia, but Australia are a lot closer to winning in England.

If they can find an opening batsman to partner David Warner, they'll have a shot.

There are four venues that Australia can bowl well at in 2019 and play well at.