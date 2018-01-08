Bangladesh to use mobile court to punish gambling during tri-nation series

Bangladesh face Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the tri-nations series, which begins on 15 January

Bangladesh will set up special courts at cricket stadiums in an attempt to stop gambling during the tri-nations series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Those caught betting will be tried on the spot by judges in "mobile courts".

Complex gambling laws in Bangladesh saw nearly 80 spectators thrown out for betting on their phones during the last Twenty20 Premier League tournament.

"Betting will be treated as a public nuisance," said Bangladesh Cricket Board boss Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

"Anyone found involved will be convicted and punished instantly in the stadium."

Spectators at games in Bangladesh have been known to exploit a brief delay between live play and the official broadcast of results by placing frantic bets.

The special courts will continue to target gamblers during Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh, which starts at the end of January after the tri-nation series.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play two Test matches and two Twenty20 internationals.