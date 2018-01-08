South Africa v India: Virat Kohli's tourists collapse to dramatic defeat

South Africa's win ends India's nine-match unbeaten run

First Test, Newlands, Cape Town (day four of five) South Africa 286 (De Villiers 65); & 130 (De Villiers 35, Shami 3-28) India 209 (Pandya 93); & 135 (Ashwin 37, Philander 6-42) South Africa won by 72 runs Scorecard

India collapsed to a 72-run defeat on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa in a meeting of the world's two top-ranked teams.

Number one ranked India took eight Proteas wickets in the morning session as they bowled the hosts out for 130, leaving them needing 208 for victory.

But India were dismissed for 135, with South Africa's Vernon Philander taking a career-best 6-42.

Victory in Cape Town gives South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

A successful chase had looked possible for India when captain Virat Kohli was at the crease but he was trapped lbw by Philander for 28 to leave the score at 71-4.

Ravichandran Ashwin top scored with 37 but Philander took the final three wickets in four balls to complete the victory.

Earlier on day four South Africa had lost eight wickets for 65 runs, with Mohammed Shami and Test debutant Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets each.

The second Test in Centurion starts on 13 January.

Faf du Plessis' South Africa will be without bowler Dale Steyn who did not bowl in the fourth innings in Cape Town and has been ruled out the remainder of the series with a heel injury sustained on day two.